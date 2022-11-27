Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,507,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 578,841 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.02% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $1,262,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,559,000 after purchasing an additional 494,294 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

AMD traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $75.14. 26,018,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,064,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.48 and its 200 day moving average is $81.19. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.