AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Given a $52.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler set a $52.00 target price on AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AdvanSix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ASIX opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.45. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $57.10.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $478.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.47 million. Analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

Insider Activity at AdvanSix

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,752.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,770. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvanSix

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,068,000 after buying an additional 237,798 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $880,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in AdvanSix by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 15,429 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AdvanSix

(Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.