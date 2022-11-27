Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group cut Aethlon Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Aethlon Medical Stock Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $0.43 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94.
Aethlon Medical Company Profile
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.
