Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut Aethlon Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $0.43 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94.

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEMD. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 558,596 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 5.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.