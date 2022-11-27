Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stake Lowered by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Aflac makes up about 2.8% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 26.8% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 13.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 33,301 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 17.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 354,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,655,000 after purchasing an additional 53,775 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 57.6% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,467 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $72.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.34 and a 200-day moving average of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $72.70. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.58.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

