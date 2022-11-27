Aion (AION) Price Tops $0.0322 on Top Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 27th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $16.13 million and $3.01 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00122020 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00231840 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00049542 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00061503 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

