Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €35.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIXA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective on Aixtron in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on Aixtron in a research note on Friday, October 28th. set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on Aixtron in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on Aixtron in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get Aixtron alerts:

Aixtron Stock Down 2.7 %

AIXA opened at €30.02 ($30.63) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Aixtron has a 52 week low of €15.20 ($15.51) and a 52 week high of €30.04 ($30.65). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €26.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €25.32.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.