Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys New Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,400,882,000 after purchasing an additional 662,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after buying an additional 553,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,115,941,000 after buying an additional 79,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,646,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,028,869,000 after buying an additional 189,454 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $105.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.23 and a 200-day moving average of $105.05. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $173.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

