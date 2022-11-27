Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $490,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,410 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Tesla by 269,229.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,738,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,687 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 109.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,676,072,000 after acquiring an additional 811,900 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 116,334.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 752,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 751,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2,437.5% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 674,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $454,485,000 after purchasing an additional 648,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at $57,946,838.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.93, for a total value of $7,321,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at $57,946,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,119,001 shares of company stock worth $2,874,560,178 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Citigroup raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $333.30 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tesla from $271.67 to $293.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Tesla from $267.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.43.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $182.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.73. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.18 and a 1 year high of $402.67. The company has a market capitalization of $577.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

