Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $790,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in Honeywell International by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.38.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HON opened at $220.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $147.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $221.89.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.75%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.