Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,963 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RING. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,659,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,918,000 after buying an additional 14,457 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $485,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 657.0% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,684,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,137 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:RING opened at $21.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.96. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.