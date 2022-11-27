Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 664.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 587.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $64.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.06. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $56.09 and a 52-week high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.