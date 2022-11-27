Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Purchases 351 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AMD opened at $75.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $164.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

