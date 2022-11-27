Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Raises Stock Position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WIP. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 177.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 63,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 40,871 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 27,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 205,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 803.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period.

Get SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:WIP opened at $42.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.45. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has a one year low of $36.97 and a one year high of $54.98.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.