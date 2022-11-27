Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €37.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALO has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($18.88) price target on Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Alstom alerts:

Alstom Stock Performance

Shares of EPA:ALO opened at €24.68 ($25.18) on Wednesday. Alstom has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($26.17) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($38.13). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of €22.21.

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.