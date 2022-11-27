Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Price Target Cut to €58.00

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HSBC from €60.00 ($61.22) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Amadeus IT Group from €62.00 ($63.27) to €61.00 ($62.24) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amadeus IT Group from €69.00 ($70.41) to €66.50 ($67.86) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.70.

Amadeus IT Group Stock Performance

Shares of Amadeus IT Group stock opened at $53.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.27. Amadeus IT Group has a 52-week low of $42.98 and a 52-week high of $72.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 69.08 and a beta of 1.20.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

