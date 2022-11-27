Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) is Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,075 shares during the period. Americold Realty Trust accounts for approximately 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 46.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 18,408 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 42.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 308,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 92,059 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 14.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after acquiring an additional 40,163 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $209,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.81.

In other news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $101,524.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,206.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

COLD traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $29.69. 408,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,760. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average is $28.40. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

