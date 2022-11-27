Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on December 20th

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.
Amerigo Resources Stock Down 0.8 %
Amerigo Resources stock opened at C$1.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93. The firm has a market cap of C$210.84 million and a P/E ratio of 11.55. Amerigo Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.85 and a twelve month high of C$2.01.
About Amerigo Resources
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.