Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Amerigo Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

ARG stock opened at C$1.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Amerigo Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.85 and a 52-week high of C$2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$210.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

