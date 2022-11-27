Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.
Amerigo Resources Stock Down 0.8 %
ARG stock opened at C$1.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Amerigo Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.85 and a 52-week high of C$2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$210.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55.
Amerigo Resources Company Profile
