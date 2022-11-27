Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,875,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Amgen by 117.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 514,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,077,000 after purchasing an additional 277,374 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 77.3% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,497,000 after purchasing an additional 41,716 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 24,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $151.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.51 and its 200 day moving average is $249.31. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

