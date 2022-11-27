Amp (AMP) Price Reaches $0.0035

Amp (AMP) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 27th. Amp has a market capitalization of $127.40 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Amp has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002190 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,285.77 or 0.07759595 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.68 or 0.00492938 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,968.17 or 0.29982811 BTC.
Amp Token Profile
Amp’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken.
Amp Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Amp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.