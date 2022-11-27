Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.95.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.2 %

ADI stock opened at $167.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.82 and its 200 day moving average is $155.29. The stock has a market cap of $85.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $188.20.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,707,000 after acquiring an additional 138,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,608,000 after acquiring an additional 92,672 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,785,221,000 after acquiring an additional 218,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after buying an additional 1,125,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

