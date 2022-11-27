Analysts Set General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT at $91.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of General Electric by 42.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after buying an additional 23,155,612 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of General Electric by 178.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after buying an additional 18,569,368 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after buying an additional 5,197,786 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 266.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $275,370,000 after buying an additional 3,145,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $197,818,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $88.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $103.73.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.79%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

