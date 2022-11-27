Analyzing Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.1% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Colony Bankcorp and SVB Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Bankcorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 SVB Financial Group 0 9 10 0 2.53

Earnings & Valuation

Colony Bankcorp presently has a consensus price target of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 21.91%. SVB Financial Group has a consensus price target of $419.79, indicating a potential upside of 88.59%. Given SVB Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SVB Financial Group is more favorable than Colony Bankcorp.

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and SVB Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Bankcorp $106.88 million 2.27 $18.66 million $1.13 12.16 SVB Financial Group $6.03 billion 2.18 $1.83 billion $26.95 8.26

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Bankcorp. SVB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colony Bankcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and SVB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Bankcorp 14.70% 9.40% 0.80% SVB Financial Group 25.57% 13.72% 0.81%

Volatility & Risk

Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SVB Financial Group has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SVB Financial Group beats Colony Bankcorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colony Bankcorp

(Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, and remote depository products, as well as access to a network of ATMs. As of January 20, 2022, it operated 39 locations throughout Georgia. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services. This segment also offers traditional term and equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, warehouse facilities, recurring revenue and acquisition finance facilities, mezzanine lending, corporate working capital facilities, and credit card programs; treasury management products and services; business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts; receivables services, which include merchant services, remote capture, lockbox, and fraud control services; wire transfer and automated clearing house payment services; business bill pay, credit and debit cards, account analysis, and disbursement services. In addition, it offers foreign exchange and trade finance products and services; letters of credit; and investment services and solutions. The SVB Private Bank segment offers mortgages, home equity lines of credit, restricted and private stock loans, capital call lines of credit, and other secured and unsecured lending products; planning-based financial strategies, wealth management, family office, financial planning, tax planning, and trust services; and real estate secured loans. The SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services. The SVB Securities segment provides investment banking services; products and services, including capital raising, merger and acquisition advisory, equity research, and sales and trading. It operates through 56 offices in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

