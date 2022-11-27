Analyzing Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) and Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) and Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupiter Wellness $2.88 million 8.21 -$28.10 million N/A N/A Edgewell Personal Care $2.17 billion 0.99 $98.60 million $1.84 22.63

Edgewell Personal Care has higher revenue and earnings than Jupiter Wellness.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupiter Wellness -345.73% -199.01% -161.26% Edgewell Personal Care 4.54% 9.16% 3.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.6% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Jupiter Wellness and Edgewell Personal Care, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jupiter Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A Edgewell Personal Care 2 1 3 0 2.17

Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus target price of $40.80, suggesting a potential downside of 1.99%. Given Edgewell Personal Care’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Edgewell Personal Care is more favorable than Jupiter Wellness.

Volatility & Risk

Jupiter Wellness has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edgewell Personal Care has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Edgewell Personal Care beats Jupiter Wellness on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores. It also manufactures, distributes, and markets a line of consumer products, such as CBD-infused sunscreen under the CaniSun brand; CBD-infused skin care lotion under the CaniSkin brand; and products for the dermatological treatments of pain and inflammation under the CaniDermRX brand. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other. Its Wet shave products are sold under the Schick, Wilkinson Sword, Edge, Skintimate, Shave Guard and Personna brand names. Its Sun and Skin Care products are sold under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones and Playtex brand names and offers Wet Ones, portable hand wipes category, and Playtex household gloves, the branded household glove in the United States. Its Feminine Care segment markets its products under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree and o.b. brands and markets pads and liners. Its All Other segment includes infant care, pet care and miscellaneous other products.

