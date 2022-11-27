Analyzing Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) & Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) and Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mondee and Lindblad Expeditions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mondee N/A -34.45% -1.12% Lindblad Expeditions -28.59% N/A -12.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mondee and Lindblad Expeditions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mondee N/A N/A $3.31 million N/A N/A Lindblad Expeditions $147.11 million 3.54 -$119.21 million ($2.16) -4.53

Analyst Recommendations

Mondee has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lindblad Expeditions.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mondee and Lindblad Expeditions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mondee 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lindblad Expeditions 0 1 4 0 2.80

Mondee currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 68.75%. Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 58.32%. Given Mondee’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mondee is more favorable than Lindblad Expeditions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by institutional investors. 69.9% of Mondee shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mondee beats Lindblad Expeditions on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas with 17 offices in the U.S. and Canada, and operations in India, Thailand, and Ireland.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand. The company also provides luxury cycling and adventure tours worldwide under the DuVine name; active small group and private custom journeys throughout the United States national park under the Off the Beaten Path brand name; and curated active small group and private custom journeys that are centered around cinematic walks led by the local guides under the Classic Journeys name. The company has a strategic alliance with the National Geographic Society. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

