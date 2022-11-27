AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on AU. Investec lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 0.8 %
AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58.
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
