AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AU. Investec lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

