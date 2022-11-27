Arcblock (ABT) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.47 Million

Arcblock (ABT) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $10.47 million and $599,893.80 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Arcblock

Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

