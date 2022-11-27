Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of ARCT opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $436.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $48.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,039.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 339,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 328,574 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1,096.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 60,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 55,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,812,000 after purchasing an additional 143,162 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

