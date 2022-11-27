Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
ARCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.25.
Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of ARCT opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $436.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $48.75.
Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.
