Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Citigroup

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.63.

NYSE RCUS opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.61. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $48.39.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $333,151.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

