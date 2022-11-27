Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 659,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,473 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Ares Management worth $37,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.56.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Ares Management stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.47. 504,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $86.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.38. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 88.17, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $609.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 274.16%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $253,614.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 470,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,971,132.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $253,614.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 470,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,971,132.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 148,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $11,931,215.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 751,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,158,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,000 and sold 1,138,661 shares valued at $90,804,389. 47.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

