Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Truist Financial

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arvinas to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.19.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas Stock Performance

Arvinas stock opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $83.40. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 225.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Arvinas will post -4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $645,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 14.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,941,000 after purchasing an additional 280,691 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 1,131.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27,853 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,133,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,606,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.