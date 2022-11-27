Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Associated Capital Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Associated Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of Associated Capital Group stock opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.13. Associated Capital Group has a 1 year low of $33.69 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $893.61 million, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Associated Capital Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Capital Group

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is -8.30%.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 85.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Associated Capital Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Associated Capital Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

