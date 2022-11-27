AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
ASTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of AST SpaceMobile from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.
AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of ASTS stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.64 and a quick ratio of 10.63. AST SpaceMobile has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 0.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AST SpaceMobile Company Profile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.