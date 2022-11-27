AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ASTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of AST SpaceMobile from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ASTS stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.64 and a quick ratio of 10.63. AST SpaceMobile has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth $65,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

