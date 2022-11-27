AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,664,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,155 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of AstraZeneca worth $176,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AZN stock opened at $66.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.05 billion, a PE ratio of 98.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About AstraZeneca

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.42) to GBX 118 ($1.40) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,264.20.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.