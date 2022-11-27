AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,664,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,155 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of AstraZeneca worth $176,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AZN stock opened at $66.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.05 billion, a PE ratio of 98.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50.
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
