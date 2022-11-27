Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys New Stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,811 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 464.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.55. 133,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,476. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $771.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Benchmark Electronics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $866,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,442.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.