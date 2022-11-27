Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Citigroup

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ALV has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Autoliv from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Autoliv from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. SEB Equities lowered Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, SEB Equity Research lowered Autoliv to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Autoliv Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ALV stock opened at $87.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $108.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.68.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.14). Autoliv had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,771. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd bought 75,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $5,969,303.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,298,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,999,743.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

