Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.57.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Avient from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Avient from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Avient in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avient in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Avient by 99.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avient by 104.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avient Stock Performance
Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.82 million. Avient had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Avient Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Avient’s payout ratio is 46.57%.
About Avient
Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.
