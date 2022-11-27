AVINOC 1-Day Volume Tops $753,001.59 (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One AVINOC token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AVINOC has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. AVINOC has a market capitalization of $81.73 million and approximately $753,001.59 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AVINOC Profile

AVINOC’s genesis date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. AVINOC’s official website is avinoc.com. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AVINOC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

