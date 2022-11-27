Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Avista accounts for approximately 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVA. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avista by 178.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Avista by 1,438.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Avista Stock Performance

Avista stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,667. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.09.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). Avista had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 5.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.88%.

About Avista

(Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.