Axie Infinity Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $47.79 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 27th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.91 or 0.00041700 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $689.52 million and approximately $47.79 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,569.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010432 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006618 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037203 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005984 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00022263 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00240664 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,794,427 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 99,794,426.51335599 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.66773009 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $31,354,428.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

