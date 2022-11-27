Badger DAO Achieves Market Cap of $33.84 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 27th. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $33.84 million and approximately $11.55 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for about $2.70 or 0.00016317 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

