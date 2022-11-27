Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $176.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $184.00 to $176.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.88.
Shares of BIDU opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.56. Baidu has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $171.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.17.
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
