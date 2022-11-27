Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $176.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $184.00 to $176.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.88.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Price Performance

Shares of BIDU opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.56. Baidu has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $171.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Baidu Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 16.3% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,301,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $436,796,000 after buying an additional 462,936 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Baidu by 13.2% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,078,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $361,721,000 after buying an additional 358,213 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,165,000 after buying an additional 221,092 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Baidu by 36.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,111,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $279,420,000 after buying an additional 559,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 81.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,481,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,069,000 after purchasing an additional 664,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.