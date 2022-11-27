Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Holdings Raised by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,199 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,898 shares during the period. Barrick Gold accounts for approximately 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,767,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901,325 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,689,798 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $262,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,975,948 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $220,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.02. 9,338,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,045,330. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.59.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

