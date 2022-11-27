Bend DAO (BEND) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $46.67 Million

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 27th. Bend DAO has a market cap of $46.67 million and $277,456.29 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bend DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,296.74 or 0.07833104 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.53 or 0.00492520 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,960.32 or 0.29963333 BTC.

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bend DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bend DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bend DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bend DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.