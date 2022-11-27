Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Marlowe (LON:MRL)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marlowe (LON:MRL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,160 ($13.72) price target on the stock.

Marlowe Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON MRL opened at GBX 582 ($6.88) on Wednesday. Marlowe has a 12-month low of GBX 566 ($6.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,094 ($12.94). The company has a market cap of £558.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58,200.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 749.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 774.65.

Get Marlowe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charles Skinner purchased 16,556 shares of Marlowe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 604 ($7.14) per share, with a total value of £99,998.24 ($118,243.16).

About Marlowe

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It offers health and safety, HR and employment law compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; a range of fire safety and security services; and integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.