Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Marlowe (LON:MRL)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marlowe (LON:MRL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,160 ($13.72) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON MRL opened at GBX 582 ($6.88) on Wednesday. Marlowe has a 12-month low of GBX 566 ($6.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,094 ($12.94). The company has a market cap of £558.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58,200.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 749.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 774.65.
In other news, insider Charles Skinner purchased 16,556 shares of Marlowe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 604 ($7.14) per share, with a total value of £99,998.24 ($118,243.16).
Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It offers health and safety, HR and employment law compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; a range of fire safety and security services; and integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.
