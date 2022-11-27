Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives $66.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.42.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BERY. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average is $53.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 51,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 23,410 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,530,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

