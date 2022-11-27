BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,200 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,100 ($24.83) to GBX 2,200 ($26.01) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.31) to GBX 2,330 ($27.55) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,250 ($26.61) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,300 ($27.20) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,913.20.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $59.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.64. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,610 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BHP Group by 131.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 337,328 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,059,000 after buying an additional 191,567 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

