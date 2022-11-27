BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,200 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,100 ($24.83) to GBX 2,200 ($26.01) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.31) to GBX 2,330 ($27.55) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,250 ($26.61) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,300 ($27.20) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,913.20.
BHP Group Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $59.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.64. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BHP Group (BHP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.