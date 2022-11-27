BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.31) to GBX 2,330 ($27.55) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,300 ($27.20) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,250 ($26.61) in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($24.83) to GBX 2,200 ($26.01) in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,913.20.

BHP Group Price Performance

NYSE BHP opened at $59.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $79.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BHP Group

About BHP Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 262.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

