Binance USD Price Hits $1.00 (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. In the last week, Binance USD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a total market cap of $22.40 billion and approximately $4.60 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00006044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD’s launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 22,401,537,190 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance USD is www.binance.com/en/busd. Binance USD’s official message board is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd.

Binance USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD.As of September 12, 2019, BUSD has been available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX, and on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB, XRP and more to come.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars.

