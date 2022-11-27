BlueArk (BRK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $614,350.15

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BlueArk has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. BlueArk has a total market cap of $58.42 million and $614,350.15 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,562.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.97 or 0.00682098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00250958 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00056772 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00061546 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005360 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001296 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00179905 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $613,244.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.